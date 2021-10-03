Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 40,351 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,351 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Ciena by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 654,222 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,219,000 after acquiring an additional 53,291 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 92.4% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 104,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 50,192 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 15.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $111,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $284,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,169 shares of company stock worth $3,448,849. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CIEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

Shares of CIEN opened at $52.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.23 and its 200 day moving average is $55.31. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

