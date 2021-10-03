Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 12,593 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 13.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,593 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 22.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,241,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,202,000 after acquiring an additional 123,237 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 476,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,133,000 after purchasing an additional 19,235 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOCS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of FOCS opened at $52.65 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $56.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 376.07 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average is $49.20.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

