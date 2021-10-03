Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 6,350 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In related news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,289.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

