Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 152,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $47.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.70.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The business had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $407,783.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,657.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $1,413,189.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,459 shares of company stock worth $2,082,813 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

