Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $173.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.52. The firm has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 66.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.55.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

