Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.69.

WTTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 200,158 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 180.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 19,365 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,652,000 after purchasing an additional 494,702 shares during the period. 58.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTTR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 342,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,499. The company has a market cap of $587.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $161.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.05 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

