Sentinel Market Cap Achieves $191.55 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Sentinel has a total market cap of $191.55 million and approximately $854,970.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for $0.0382 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 12,590,872,846 coins and its circulating supply is 5,012,619,594 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

