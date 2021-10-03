Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,111,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,894,548 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.19% of Service Properties Trust worth $404,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SVC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 102.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,158,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,598,000 after acquiring an additional 586,497 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 67.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 493,236 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,174,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 30.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,677,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 394,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SVC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. B. Riley upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $11.56 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 43.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 3.25%.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

