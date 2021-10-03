SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 21,788 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,017 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $9,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth $49,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 88.9% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $68,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

NYSE HAL opened at $22.28 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 139.26 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

