SG Americas Securities LLC Has $11.28 Million Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 992,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,825 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $11,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA opened at $10.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.82 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

