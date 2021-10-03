SG Americas Securities LLC Has $9.60 Million Holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 6,772.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 136,808 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. were worth $9,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRA. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 6.7% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,064,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,589,000 after acquiring an additional 129,865 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,204,000 after purchasing an additional 22,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,578,000 after purchasing an additional 125,581 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the second quarter worth about $24,192,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 342,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,523,000 after buying an additional 19,968 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRA stock opened at $69.99 on Friday. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12-month low of $38.70 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 69.34% and a net margin of 4.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

W.R. Grace & Co engages in the production and sale of chemicals and materials. It operates through the Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies segments. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment includes catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications.

