SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 41,221 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 191.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 41,221 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $10,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,094,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,594,000 after acquiring an additional 92,649 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale increased their price target on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $144.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.00 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

