SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a decrease of 68.5% from the August 31st total of 258,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
SBET stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 million, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56. SharpLink Gaming has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $17.88.
