SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a decrease of 68.5% from the August 31st total of 258,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SBET stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 million, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56. SharpLink Gaming has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $17.88.

Get SharpLink Gaming alerts:

SharpLink Gaming Company Profile

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SharpLink Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpLink Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.