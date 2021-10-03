Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.21.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCL shares. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Shawcor to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Shawcor to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shares of TSE SCL traded up C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.73. The company had a trading volume of 175,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,996. Shawcor has a 52 week low of C$2.03 and a 52 week high of C$7.73. The stock has a market cap of C$403.84 million and a PE ratio of 16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.49.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$305.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$302.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Shawcor will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.