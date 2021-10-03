Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 7,368 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 139.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,875 shares of company stock worth $3,524,395. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $71.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.52 and a 200-day moving average of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $72.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

HIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.79.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

