Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,464,000 after purchasing an additional 147,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,146,000 after purchasing an additional 529,356 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 54.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,967 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 20.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,117,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,738,000 after purchasing an additional 522,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,534,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.71 and a 200-day moving average of $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $49.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,993 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.51.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

