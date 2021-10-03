Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. Equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.74%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.