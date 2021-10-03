Shelton Capital Management Acquires 55,554 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,246 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,554 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $7,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 71.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.48.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.