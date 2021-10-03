Shelton Capital Management Has $46.95 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of Shelton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

GOOGL opened at $2,730.86 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,433.23 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,784.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,492.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.