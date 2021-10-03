Shelton Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 41,999 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL opened at $89.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $245.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $92.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.