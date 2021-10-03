Shelton Capital Management Purchases 265 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 0.8% of Shelton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $20,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Netflix by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after buying an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,511,846,000 after buying an additional 107,405 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Netflix by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,231,687 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,729,162,000 after buying an additional 407,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $613.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $271.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $463.41 and a one year high of $619.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $558.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $530.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at $12,018,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.21.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

