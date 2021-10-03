Shelton Capital Management Purchases 400 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,457 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $10,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.76.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $143,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,630.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $6,871,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 181,682 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,754. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $153.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.59. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.48 and a 1 year high of $168.61.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

