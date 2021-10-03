Shelton Capital Management Sells 87,232 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 49.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 87,232 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 0.6% of Shelton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.3% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 25.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $193.79 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $140.84 and a fifty-two week high of $200.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market cap of $178.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

