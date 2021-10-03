Short Interest in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTRU) Declines By 52.3%

Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTRU) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the August 31st total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of WTRU stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,855. Aqua America has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.14.

Separately, TheStreet raised Aqua America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

