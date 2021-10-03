Short Interest in Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Grows By 345.6%

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, an increase of 345.6% from the August 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 961,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ARTH opened at $0.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Arch Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.20.
Arch Therapeutics Company Profile
