Short Interest in Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Grows By 345.6%

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, an increase of 345.6% from the August 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 961,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARTH opened at $0.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Arch Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.20.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W.

