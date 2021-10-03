Short Interest in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Increases By 103.7%

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a growth of 103.7% from the August 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUA. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the second quarter worth $167,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the second quarter worth $173,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 14.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 20.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MUA traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.07. 61,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,848. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.