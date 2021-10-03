Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Drops By 78.2%

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 78.2% from the August 31st total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,958,000 after purchasing an additional 31,605 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 15.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 67,372 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 21.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 649,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 114,545 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 359.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 204,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 159,700 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 23.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

