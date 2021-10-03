Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Drops By 78.2%

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 78.2% from the August 31st total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
