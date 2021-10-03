Short Interest in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Decreases By 52.6%

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the August 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Scholar Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEDU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,868,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after buying an additional 139,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 499.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 238,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEDU traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.79. 31,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,644. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $332.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.91. Bright Scholar Education has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $6.86.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.34. Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Bright Scholar Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates international and bilingual K-12 schools, which engages in the provision of international education to Chinese students. It operates through the following segments: International Schools, Bilingual Schools, Kindergartens, Overseas Schools, Education Technology, and Complementary Education Services.

