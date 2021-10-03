Short Interest in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAYU) Drops By 60.6%

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAYU) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CLAYU stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Chavant Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.54.

