Short Interest in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Decreases By 46.8%

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the August 31st total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 1,268.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 233,458 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $195,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $32,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities cut shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $8.75.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 73.54% and a negative return on equity of 96.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.