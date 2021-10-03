Short Interest in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Decreases By 46.8%

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the August 31st total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 1,268.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 233,458 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $195,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $32,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities cut shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.
Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 73.54% and a negative return on equity of 96.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.
