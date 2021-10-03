Short Interest in Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Drops By 66.7%

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

OTCMKTS:CCHGY traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.26. 1,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

