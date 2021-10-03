Short Interest in Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBJ) Rises By 151.7%

Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBJ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 151.7% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.15. 2,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,882. Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $41.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.27.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.