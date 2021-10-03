Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Declines By 43.5%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the August 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of ELEZF remained flat at $$20.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.08. Endesa has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $29.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELEZF shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Endesa from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Societe Generale set a $24.10 price objective on shares of Endesa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Endesa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.10.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

