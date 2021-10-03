Short Interest in FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Increases By 158.3%

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 158.3% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Shares of DBMBF stock remained flat at $$1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24.
FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile
