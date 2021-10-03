Short Interest in FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Increases By 158.3%

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 158.3% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of DBMBF stock remained flat at $$1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24.

FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile

FIBRA Macquarie México operates as real estate investment trust. Its objective is to targeting the industrial, office and retail real estate opportunities. The firm focuses on stabilized income-producing properties. The company was founded on September 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

