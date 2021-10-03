Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Decreases By 76.5%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:FDTS remained flat at $$47.13 during trading hours on Friday. 23 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.56. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $50.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 779.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 47,659 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 73.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $223,000.

