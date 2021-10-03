Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Increases By 229.3%

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 229.3% from the August 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 994.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 39,989 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 39,087 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after buying an additional 32,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 24,032 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LEGR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,132. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.13. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 52 week low of $30.55 and a 52 week high of $44.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

