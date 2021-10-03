Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Rises By 66.7%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.93. The stock had a trading volume of 222,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,937. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.71 and its 200 day moving average is $92.12. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $97.17.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.
