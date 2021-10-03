Short Interest in Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Declines By 61.9%

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the August 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

OTCMKTS FSNUY traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 41,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.36. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

