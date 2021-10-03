Short Interest in Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPU) Declines By 52.9%

Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GLSPU stock remained flat at $$10.30 during trading on Friday. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,390. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16. Global SPAC Partners has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $517,000.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

