Short Interest in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) Declines By 35.7%

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the August 31st total of 30,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,950,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GTPB opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78. Gores Technology Partners II has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.53.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

