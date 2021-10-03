Short Interest in Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Decreases By 42.4%

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the August 31st total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
GCHEF stock remained flat at $$1.57 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $1.57.
About Grupo Comercial Chedraui
