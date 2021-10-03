Short Interest in Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Decreases By 42.4%

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the August 31st total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

GCHEF stock remained flat at $$1.57 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $1.57.

Get Grupo Comercial Chedraui alerts:

About Grupo Comercial Chedraui

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfÂ-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.