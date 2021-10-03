Short Interest in iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Decreases By 55.3%

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the August 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ ISPC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 18,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,872. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.07. iSpecimen has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in iSpecimen in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iSpecimen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of iSpecimen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,334,000. 16.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iSpecimen, Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

