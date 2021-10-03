Short Interest in Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Declines By 60.0%

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SHWZ stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 105,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,310. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. Medicine Man Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $3.25.

Get Medicine Man Technologies alerts:

About Medicine Man Technologies

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of advisory and consulting services related to cannabis cultivation. It operates through the following segments: Products; Licensing and Consulting; And Corporate, Infrastructure, and Other. The Products segment sells merchandise directly to customers via e-commerce portals, through the proprietary websites and retail location.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Medicine Man Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicine Man Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.