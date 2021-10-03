Short Interest in Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Expands By 112.8%

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, a growth of 112.8% from the August 31st total of 2,420,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

METX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. 62,947,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,024,228. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $5.56.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group by 89.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 22,231 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. 1.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Company Profile

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

