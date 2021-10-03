Short Interest in Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Increases By 100.0%

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MICR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.98. 1,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,342. Micron Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11.

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter.

Micron Solutions, Inc is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications.

