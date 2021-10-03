Short Interest in Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Declines By 75.0%

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS MITUY traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.66. 345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78. Mitsui Chemicals has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $18.32.

Get Mitsui Chemicals alerts:

Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc manufactures and sells petrochemicals and industrial inorganic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Healthcare, Food and Packaging, Base Material, and Others. The Mobility segment covers the new product development support business (solution business) for elastomers, functional compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, automobiles and other industrial products.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.