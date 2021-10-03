Short Interest in Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Declines By 75.0%

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS MITUY traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.66. 345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78. Mitsui Chemicals has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $18.32.
Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile
See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.