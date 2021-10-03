Short Interest in Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Decreases By 47.6%

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the August 31st total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ono Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

OPHLF remained flat at $$23.90 on Friday. 60 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.33. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.78.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

