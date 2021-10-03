Short Interest in Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Decreases By 47.6%

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the August 31st total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ono Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

OPHLF remained flat at $$23.90 on Friday. 60 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.33. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.78.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

