Short Interest in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) Decreases By 57.4%

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 57.4% from the August 31st total of 28,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:OSTR opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

Get Oyster Enterprises Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.