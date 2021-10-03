Short Interest in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Declines By 57.1%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THLLY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Thales stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.76. The company had a trading volume of 13,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37. Thales has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $21.90.

