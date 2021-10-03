Short Interest in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Declines By 44.8%

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the August 31st total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NASDAQ TRMD opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $590.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of -366.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. TORM has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.65.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter. TORM had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 10.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of TORM during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TORM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $991,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in TORM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TORM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TORM by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 27,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

TORM Company Profile

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

